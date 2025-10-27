Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,098,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,559 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $31,801,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,991,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $6,596,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Synaptics Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $89.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.12 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.