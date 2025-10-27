Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Marzetti by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Marzetti by 2.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marzetti by 2.5% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marzetti by 8.2% in the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marzetti by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MZTI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Marzetti in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marzetti in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Marzetti Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:MZTI opened at $166.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.86. The Marzetti Company has a 52 week low of $156.14 and a 52 week high of $202.63. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marzetti Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Marzetti Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

