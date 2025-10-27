NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 1,360 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.44. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

