Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

