Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $931,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Semitam Bonam LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

NYSE:JPM opened at $300.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.89. The company has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

