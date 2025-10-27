Northern Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

