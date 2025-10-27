Nvest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.55.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7%

GOOGL stock opened at $259.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $261.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.