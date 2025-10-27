NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by 1 North Wealth Services LLC

1 North Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $186.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

