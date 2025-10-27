NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Financial Group Corp

First Financial Group Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of First Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

