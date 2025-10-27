NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total transaction of $13,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,773,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,041,432.36. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,726,577 shares of company stock valued at $665,502,375. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

