Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 1,760 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $261.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.55.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- PulteGroup Is Down But Not Out—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cleveland-Cliffs Breaks to New Highs on Earnings, More Upside?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Landstar the Next Big Winner in Transportation Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.