Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys 1,760 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $261.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

