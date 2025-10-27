Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $259.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $261.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

