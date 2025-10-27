Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $259.92 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $261.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

