PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 13.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in PriceSmart by 5.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 24.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $67,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,892,905.36. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mccleary sold 9,754 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $1,078,987.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,210.84. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.1%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $123.15 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSMT. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PriceSmart

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

