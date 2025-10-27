Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $354.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.