Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Sells 711 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average of $214.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

