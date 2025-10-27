Puzo Michael J Sells 2,187 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Puzo Michael J trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average of $214.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

