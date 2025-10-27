Rayonier Inc. $RYN Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of RYN opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

