Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $300.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

