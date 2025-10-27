Somerville Kurt F Sells 883 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 238,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.7% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.