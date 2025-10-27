Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Makes New $210,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

