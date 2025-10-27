Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 667 Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 667 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 77,500.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,817,000 after buying an additional 56,273 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% in the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 4,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $490.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.33.

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. This trade represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,802,876. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

