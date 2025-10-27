Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 756.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.57 on Monday. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

