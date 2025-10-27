Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after buying an additional 424,235 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,659,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,940,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 895,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,422,000 after buying an additional 91,266 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 886,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,719,000 after buying an additional 67,860 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $176.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. TD Cowen upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Argus set a $172.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

