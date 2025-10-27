Stephens Inc. AR Has $279,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $86.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Aptiv from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.35.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

