Stephens Inc. AR Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in RB Global were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $118,821,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $95,285,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in RB Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,150,000 after buying an additional 557,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth about $54,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RB Global by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,436,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,360,000 after buying an additional 516,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBA. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA opened at $101.87 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $84.31 and a one year high of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. RB Global’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

