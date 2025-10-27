Stephens Inc. AR Invests $317,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 307.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Option Care Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 62.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 6,525,926.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,500,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,963 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $99,976.41. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. The trade was a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.