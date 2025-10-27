Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.47 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.79.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. This represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

