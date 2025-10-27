Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.0%

CAG stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

