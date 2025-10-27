Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. $U

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $9,957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,662,655.18. This trade represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 29,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $1,174,724.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 638,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,105,977.28. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,236,951 shares of company stock worth $95,081,659 in the last three months. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

