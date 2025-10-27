Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,139 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after purchasing an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,959,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,105,000 after purchasing an additional 330,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,646,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE ARE opened at $77.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,061.54%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.