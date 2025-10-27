Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 259 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Doximity were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,966,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,133,000 after buying an additional 1,113,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,646,000 after purchasing an additional 990,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 54.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,280,000 after purchasing an additional 696,923 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 13.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,219,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 634,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $34,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at $241,575. The trade was a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,721.62. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,635,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $75.00 price target on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Doximity and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

DOCS opened at $66.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

