Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 90 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,679,000 after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $124.07 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $124.25.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.19.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

