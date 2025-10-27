Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shawn Conway acquired 1,316 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49,999.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,799,986.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,049,919.99. This trade represents a 19.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 2,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,616 shares of company stock worth $65,995,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $33.05 on Monday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

