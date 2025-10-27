Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,452 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust $BCX

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BCX opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

