Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $1,515,404.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,212,856.20. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,475,608.64. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,657 shares of company stock worth $67,479,576. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.12.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $354.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

