Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 641 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,802,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,389,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $300.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

