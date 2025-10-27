Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $213,000 in EPR Properties $EPR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,098 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in EPR Properties by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,257,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,166,000 after acquiring an additional 128,568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 38.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 331,513 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,092,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties by 378.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 649,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,631.24. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,248,075 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.9%

EPR opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.38%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

