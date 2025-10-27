Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Banco Santander by 26.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 25,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SAN. Zacks Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 196.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

