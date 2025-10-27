Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,665 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $354.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

