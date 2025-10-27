Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TDY opened at $532.66 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $595.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $558.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.82.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.