Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Tenable by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tenable by 19.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Tenable by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

In other Tenable news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $139,214.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,322. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

