The Western Union Company $WU Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,675,000 after buying an additional 1,835,062 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 414.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,180,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,939,000 after buying an additional 951,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,838,000 after buying an additional 728,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $7,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,189,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,275,000 after buying an additional 544,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,431.25. The trade was a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Stock Up 10.3%

Western Union stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.94.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.55.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

