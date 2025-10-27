TI Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.