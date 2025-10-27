Tlwm Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tlwm reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Saturday. KGI Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:JPM opened at $300.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.