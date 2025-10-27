Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 632 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

