Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,329 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.