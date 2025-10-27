Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 825.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AXL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of AXL opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.