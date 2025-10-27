VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires New Position in MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 63.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

