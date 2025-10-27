VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Acquires New Position in PagerDuty $PD

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $13,018,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.6% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after purchasing an additional 634,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 358,347 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 397,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 332,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 287,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 183,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $123.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. PagerDuty had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. PagerDuty has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.25 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Research raised PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

